Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Cleanliness Operation Continues In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Cleanliness operation of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is ongoing across the provincial capital to provide clean environment to the citizen.

As per the direction of CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din the company conducted special operation at Liberty Round About, Canal Road, Zarar Shaheed Road and adjoining areas. Company's workers have been working tirelessly to clean up nine towns in the city. In addition, LWMC is also conducting special cleanliness operations around Ring Road service lines and private societies.

As per spokesperson, around 674 tons of waste was collected from Allama Iqbal Town, 304 tons from Gulberg Town, 400 tons from Nishtar Town, 340 tons from Samanabad, 466 tons from Aziz Bhatti Town, 650 tons from Data Ganj Bakhsh Town, 490 tons from Shalimar Town and 310 tons of waste was collected from Ravi Town.

The CEO stated that LWMC is active in providing clean environment to the people of Lahore. Operation teams and machinery are fully active while more than 6,000 containers installed at different places in the city had been cleared on time. Instructions had been issued to operation teams for timely clearance of container and cleanliness of roads, he added.

