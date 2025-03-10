Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) ensures clean environment

Special cleanliness arrangements are being made to ensure neat and clean environment to the people during the ongoing Holy month of Ramadan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Special cleanliness arrangements are being made to ensure neat and clean environment to the people during the ongoing Holy month of Ramadan.

According to the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) sources here on Monday, under comprehensive cleaning operation LWMC was focusing on mosques, commercial areas and 'iftar dastarkhwan' throughout the city.

To facilitate citizens, over 100 LWMC workers had been deputed at 16 Ramadan Sahulat Bazaars and low price sugar centers, working in morning and evening shifts to maintain sanitation.

In addition, the cleaning staff had been assigned to wash and maintain the cleanliness of Mosques in all 9 towns of the city, including Ravi Town, Shalimar Town, Aziz Bhatti Town, Gulberg Town, DGBT, Samanabad Town, Allama Iqbal Town, Nishtar Town and Wagha Town, sources added.

Special teams have also been deputed to ensure cleanliness at 'Namaz-e-Taraweh' and Mosques across the city, with additional measures taken to clean surrounding streets and spray water in these areas.

LWMC has directed the officials to check solid waste complaints every 30 minutes besides solving complaints received from Ramadan sahulat bazaars within 10 minutes.