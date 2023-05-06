UrduPoint.com

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Ensuring Cleanliness In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2023 | 11:28 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) was determined to ensure cleanliness in urban as well as rural union councils of the city.

According to LWMC sources here on Saturday, the company had started a special zero-waste operation in Shalimar Town and Wahga Town. More than 200 workers from each town were deputed to remove dirt from roads through manual sweeping and scrapping.

Apart from manual sweeping and scrapping more than 100 vehicles were deputed in Shalimar town and more than 80 vehicles in Wahga town for clearance of containers installed in its respective town. Around 648 workers were performing their duties in Wahga town and more than 600 were deputed in Shalimar town for cleanliness purposes.

LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din had given directions to ensure exceptional cleanliness services in each town. All town managers must remain in the field and ensure 100 percent attendance of workers, he said and added that the silt was being removed from the roadside by manual sweeping and scraping. He said that scrapping was going on in commercial markets as well as in residential areas.

He said that LWMC officers and workers were present in the field in all three shifts. All resources were being used to provide a clean environment to Lahoreites. He also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with LWMC and avoid littering in the city.

