Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) extends contract of Albayrak for one month

(@FahadShabbir)

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has extended the contract of Albayrak for one month as per laws

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has extended the contract of Albayrak for one month as per laws.

According to a LWMC spokesman here on Saturday, international contractors OzPak and Albayrak would keep conducting cleanliness in the city till the end of February.

He said that from March 1, new contractors would start carrying out cleanliness in the provincial capital.

Four companies the OzPak, Albayrak, Waste Busters, MS Popular Goods had been shortlisted for five months, he added.

The spokesman said that successful company would be selected as per the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) laws.