Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Issues Cleanliness Plan For Ashura

Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Thursday issued Muharram-ul-Haraam and Ashura cleanliness plan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Thursday issued Muharram-ul-Haraam and Ashura cleanliness plan.

In order to facilitating citizens and ensuring the best possible cleanliness arrangements, the LWMC has suspended holidays of all operational staff.

The LWMC has made special cleaning and washing arrangements at procession routes and 120 Imam Bargahs across the city.

The cleaning process of 120 Imam Bargahs in all the towns had already been completed.

As per spokesperson LWMC Umar Chaudhry, more than 600 workers had been appointed at all procession routes who would remain active to execute the cleaning operation in all three shifts.

The LWMC CEO stated that in order to provide cleanliness at every occasion, festival or religious event, the topmost priority of the department is to ensure cleanliness of graveyard across the city before Ashura.

Special cleaning operation has been conducted at graveyards including Miani Sahib Graveyard, Baba Jamil Shah Graveyard Shahdara, MughliaGraveyard, Kashmiri Graveyard Baghbanpura, Graveyard Basti SaidanShah, Bohranwala Graveyard, Mian Mir graveyard and many others.

