Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) issues 78 challan, registers 42 FIRs in anti-smog drive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) during its anti-smog drive issued 78 challans besides registering 42 FIRs over setting garbage on fire during current month.

According to a spokesman of LWMC, to prevent smog, the washing of more than 100 km of roads in the city is also being ensured on daily basis while scraping activities are also continue on the roadside across the city to prevent dust and dirt. Additionally, 274 union councils of the city are being made zero-waste in a phased manner.

CEO Babar Sahib Din said that regarding the smog free Lahore initiatives manual scraping of more than 80 km of roads is being done daily, along with the washing of prominent central roads.

The enforcement team has issued 78 challans, and fines over setting fire to garbage.

CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din further said that enforcement teams are active across the city against waste burning and illegal dumping. Strict action is being taken against the burning of waste.

CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din has requested the citizens to play their role in keeping Lahore clean. In case of non-attendance of LWMC cleaning vehicles or staff or any other complaints related to cleanliness, citizens can contact LWMC helpline 1139 or can use social media.