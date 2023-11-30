Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) lodges 550 FIRs during anti-smog drive in Nov

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) lodged 550 FIRs against individuals and different housing societies over various offences during its anti-smog drive in last 30 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) lodged 550 FIRs against individuals and different housing societies over various offences during its anti-smog drive in last 30 days.

In a monthly performance report issued by media department of the LWMC, it has been revealed that LWMC's Enforcement Wing took stringent action against the individuals and societies who were found contributing in smog through different offences.

The report highlighted that for the crime of burning waste, over 1,200 fines exceeding Rs.

2.2 million were issued.

CEO Babar Sahib Din stated that actions are being taken under the Local Government Act and Section 188 for smog prevention. In response to illegal dumping, more than 50 vehicles have been seized, marking the initiation of legal proceedings. Over 1,453 warning notices have also been issued for minor violations, he added.

Babar Sahib Din emphasized that LWMC Enforcement teams are active round the clock, urging citizens to cooperate by refraining from burning waste.