Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) MD Reviews Cleanliness Work In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 03:06 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Managing Director Rao Imtiaz Ahmad on Saturday visited different areas of city and reviewed cleanliness.

According to LWMC sources, the MD visited Shahdara, Begum Kot, Data Darbar area and other places.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the cleanliness arrangements and suspended Zonal Officer of Zone 1, besides issuing a warning to Assistant Manger Operation of Zone 15.

All possible efforts would be made to ensure proper cleanliness in the city and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard, sources added.

