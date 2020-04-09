Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) MD reviews cleanliness in city

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Managing Director Rao Imtiaz Ahmad on Thursday visited different parts of the city and reviewed the cleanliness work

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Managing Director Rao Imtiaz Ahmad on Thursday visited different parts of the city and reviewed the cleanliness work.

During his visit, the MD checked the safety equipment provided to the sanitary workers, LWMC sources said here on Thursday.

Rao Imtiaz Ahmad said that health of sanitary workers was very important so all preventive measures had been taken in this regard.

He appreciated the LWMC staff for showing good performance in maintaining cleanliness in the city.

He directed the workers not to show any negligence in their duties.

It is pertinent to mention here that MD visited Ring Road, Akbari Mandi,Ravi Road, Multan Road, Gulshan Ravi, Iqbal Town, Gulberg and other areas.