Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) staff to be on duty on Sunday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chairman Riaz Hameed Chaudhry on Saturday issued a directive for cancelling Sunday holiday of all its workers and officers, keeping in view the current rain situation in the city.

According to LWMC sources, the directive has been issued as per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The LWMC chairman said that no negligence would be tolerated during rainwate disposal and cleanliness operation. He said that the LWMC officers must visit their respective areas to ensure smooth working.