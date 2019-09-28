UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Staff To Be On Duty On Sunday

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 05:36 PM

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) staff to be on duty on Sunday

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chairman Riaz Hameed Chaudhry on Saturday issued a directive for cancelling Sunday holiday of all its workers and officers, keeping in view the current rain situation in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chairman Riaz Hameed Chaudhry on Saturday issued a directive for cancelling Sunday holiday of all its workers and officers, keeping in view the current rain situation in the city.

According to LWMC sources, the directive has been issued as per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The LWMC chairman said that no negligence would be tolerated during rainwate disposal and cleanliness operation. He said that the LWMC officers must visit their respective areas to ensure smooth working.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Company Visit Sunday All Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Ship Alamgir Visits Port Jeddah, Sau ..

8 minutes ago

Sindh reports seventh case of polio for the year 2 ..

2 minutes ago

Taliban Claims Group Launches Over 300 Major, Smal ..

2 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) removed 6 ..

2 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) announces to ..

2 minutes ago

Two water supply scheme proposals sent for approva ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.