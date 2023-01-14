Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) starts strict monitoring to make markets litter free

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer Ali Anan Qamar is doing strict monitoring in the field to make commercial markets of the city litter free.

According to LWMC sources here on Saturday, Gulshan Ravi Zonal Officer Waqas Dogar had been suspended for poor cleanliness arrangements at Moon Market and Gulshan Ravi.

CEO Ali Anan Qamar reviewed the cleaning arrangements at LOS, Scheme Morr, Multan Road, Liaquat Chowk, Sabzazar, and Babu Sabu.

He said that the cleanliness arrangements in commercial markets must be improved while enforcement wing should take strict action against shopkeepers who throw garbage in the drains and streets.

Enforcement teams were advised to conduct operations in commercial markets and submit weekly reports.

Citizens have also been requested to play their role in keeping the city clean.