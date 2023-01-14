UrduPoint.com

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Starts Strict Monitoring To Make Markets Litter Free

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2023 | 08:56 PM

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) starts strict monitoring to make markets litter free

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer Ali Anan Qamar is doing strict monitoring in the field to make commercial markets of the city litter free

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer Ali Anan Qamar is doing strict monitoring in the field to make commercial markets of the city litter free.

According to LWMC sources here on Saturday, Gulshan Ravi Zonal Officer Waqas Dogar had been suspended for poor cleanliness arrangements at Moon Market and Gulshan Ravi.

CEO Ali Anan Qamar reviewed the cleaning arrangements at LOS, Scheme Morr, Multan Road, Liaquat Chowk, Sabzazar, and Babu Sabu.

He said that the cleanliness arrangements in commercial markets must be improved while enforcement wing should take strict action against shopkeepers who throw garbage in the drains and streets.

Enforcement teams were advised to conduct operations in commercial markets and submit weekly reports.

Citizens have also been requested to play their role in keeping the city clean.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Poor Company Road Gulshan Market

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi condem ..

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi condemns terrorist attack on Peshawa ..

2 minutes ago
 CM reviews names of caretaker setup

CM reviews names of caretaker setup

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi condem ..

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi condemns terrorist attacks on Jhangi ..

3 minutes ago
 US to Allocate $60Mln to Support Lebanese Army - S ..

US to Allocate $60Mln to Support Lebanese Army - Source

3 minutes ago
 Kundi condemns attack on journalist's house

Kundi condemns attack on journalist's house

3 minutes ago
 WCLA introduces characters of armour men in Lahore ..

WCLA introduces characters of armour men in Lahore Fort

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.