Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) taking special measures against birds strike

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has taken special measures against bird strikes near Airport funnel area

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has taken special measures against bird strikes near Airport funnel area.

According to LWMC sources here on Thursday, measures had been taken on the directions of Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Lahore.

LWMC had deployed more than 25 workers and 06 dedicated vehicles at Bahar Shah Road, Zarar Shaheed Road and Harbanspura Road in 03 shift to ensure timely lifting of waste.

Deputy CEO LWMC Fahad Mehmood said that LWMC was lifting more than 20 tons of waste from these areas on a daily basis.

The major factor behind these bird strikes was the increasing littering on roads. With the growing population, the amount of waste on the streets had also increased, he added.

He said birds were attracted to the roads in search of food and often collide with planes.

The enforcement wing of LWMC was also active in this regard, and inspected more than 1000 points during last week in Aziz Bhatti Town. LWMC enforcement wing also issued 207 challans of worth Rs 4,109,000 followed by issuing 441 notices against illegal dumping of waste.

He further said that 05 vehicles had also been seized over illegal dumping and added that waste on roads must be disposed of properly to prevent littering in the future.

LWMC Community mobilization wing had organized awareness camp in different areas on proper disposal of waste.

He said that the relevant industry should also act proactively in implementing bird deterrent measures to reduce the risk of bird strikes.

Bird-airplane collision issue was a matter of concern that required immediate attention, he added.