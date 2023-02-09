UrduPoint.com

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Taking Special Measures Against Birds Strike

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2023 | 10:02 PM

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) taking special measures against birds strike

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has taken special measures against bird strikes near Airport funnel area

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has taken special measures against bird strikes near Airport funnel area.

According to LWMC sources here on Thursday, measures had been taken on the directions of Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Lahore.

LWMC had deployed more than 25 workers and 06 dedicated vehicles at Bahar Shah Road, Zarar Shaheed Road and Harbanspura Road in 03 shift to ensure timely lifting of waste.

Deputy CEO LWMC Fahad Mehmood said that LWMC was lifting more than 20 tons of waste from these areas on a daily basis.

The major factor behind these bird strikes was the increasing littering on roads. With the growing population, the amount of waste on the streets had also increased, he added.

He said birds were attracted to the roads in search of food and often collide with planes.

The enforcement wing of LWMC was also active in this regard, and inspected more than 1000 points during last week in Aziz Bhatti Town. LWMC enforcement wing also issued 207 challans of worth Rs 4,109,000 followed by issuing 441 notices against illegal dumping of waste.

He further said that 05 vehicles had also been seized over illegal dumping and added that waste on roads must be disposed of properly to prevent littering in the future.

LWMC Community mobilization wing had organized awareness camp in different areas on proper disposal of waste.

He said that the relevant industry should also act proactively in implementing bird deterrent measures to reduce the risk of bird strikes.

Bird-airplane collision issue was a matter of concern that required immediate attention, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Martyrs Shaheed Company Vehicles Road From Industry Airport

Recent Stories

Gender Balance Forum, Women in Government Forum to ..

Gender Balance Forum, Women in Government Forum to be held at World Government S ..

10 minutes ago
 Share of Russian Oil in Seaborne Supplies to Polan ..

Share of Russian Oil in Seaborne Supplies to Poland Totaled 13% in 2022 - Operat ..

2 minutes ago
 Pak-Turkiye joint military exercise "ATATURK-XII 2 ..

Pak-Turkiye joint military exercise "ATATURK-XII 2023" concludes at Tarbela

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad declaration to help make roads safer: Se ..

Islamabad declaration to help make roads safer: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq S ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE President accepts condolences from Sheikhs, ci ..

UAE President accepts condolences from Sheikhs, citizens over death of Sheikha M ..

10 minutes ago
 US House Passes Resolution Condemning Transit of C ..

US House Passes Resolution Condemning Transit of Chinese Balloon Over Country

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.