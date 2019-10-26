Lahore Waste Management Company MD reviews cleanliness arrangments at 'Lari Ada'

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Managing Director Rao Imtiaz Ahmad on Saturday visited Badami Bagh Lari Ada and reviewed cleanliness arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) : Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Managing Director Rao Imtiaz Ahmad on Saturday visited Badami Bagh Lari Ada and reviewed cleanliness arrangements.

According to the LWMC sources here, the MD, during his visit, said the LWMC was in liaison with the 'Lari Ada' administration and was providing all possible support to maintain proper cleanliness.

The MD also directed the relevant authority to pay special attention on cleanliness arrangments at 'Lari Ada' besides conducting special cleaning operation on daily basis.

He said cleanliness of Lahore was among the top priorities of the company and officers showing negligence in this regard would be dealt strictly.

LWMC Deputy MD Tariq Hussain directed the staff of LWMC to work with commitment and dedication.

LWMC (Operations) General Manager Sohail Anwar said the LWMC was utilising all its resources to ensure cleanliness in the provincial capital. He also urged the people to throw garbage in dustbins instead of throwing it anywhere.