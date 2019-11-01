UrduPoint.com
Lahore Waste Management Company MD Reviews Cleanliness Arrangements In City

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 08:56 PM

Lahore Waste Management Company MD reviews cleanliness arrangements in city

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Managing Director Rao Imtiaz Ahmad on Friday visited different areas in the city and reviewed security arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Managing Director Rao Imtiaz Ahmad on Friday visited different areas in the city and reviewed security arrangements.

According to the LWMC sources here, the MD visited Tajpura, Tajbagh, Harbanspura, Salamatpura, Canal Road, Fatehgarh, Amir Town, Mughalpura, Ramgarh and others.

During the visit, Rao Imtiaz reprimanded the LWMC staff over unsatisfactory cleanliness arrangements and directed them to improve cleanliness.

He said sincere efforts were required to maintain proper cleanliness in the provincial capital.

