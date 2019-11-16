Lahore Waste Management Company MD reviews cleanliness arrangements in city

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Managing Director Rao Imtiaz Ahmad on Saturday visited different areas of provincial capital and reviewed cleanliness arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) : Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Managing Director Rao Imtiaz Ahmad on Saturday visited different areas of provincial capital and reviewed cleanliness arrangements.

According to LWMC sources here, during the visit MD directed the authorities concerned to utilise all Turkish contractors' machinery and manpower in the field besides improving the cleanliness operation.

He said cleanliness of Lahore was top priority of the company, adding that officers were responsible for cleanliness work of their respective areas.

The MD said that cooperation of Lahorites was vital to ensure proper cleanliness in metropolis. He visited Harbanspura, Joraypul, Shalimar Link Road, Queen's Road, Lahore Press Club chowk (Shimla Pahari), Garhi Shahu and other areas.