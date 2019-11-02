UrduPoint.com
Lahore Waste Management Company MD Seeks People's Cooperation To Ensure Cleanliness In City

Sat 02nd November 2019 | 07:09 PM

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Managing Director (MD) Rao Imtiaz Ahmad on Saturday visited different areas of the city and reviewed cleanliness arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Managing Director (MD) Rao Imtiaz Ahmad on Saturday visited different areas of the city and reviewed cleanliness arrangements.

According to the LWMC sources here, the MD visited Begum Kot Chowk, Shahdara, Sharqpur Road, Ravi Road and other areas.

He said that it was not possible to ensure complete cleanliness in the city without the support of people.

He warned the staff that no negligence would be tolerated as far as maintenance of cleanliness of the city was concerned. He said people could contact on helpline number 1139 to lodge their complaints and use 'Clean Lahore' application for the purpose.

