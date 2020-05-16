UrduPoint.com
Lahore Waste Management Company MD Visits Landfill Site, Compost Plant And Workshops

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 08:17 PM

Lahore Waste Management Company MD visits landfill site, compost plant and workshops

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Managing Director (MD) Muhammad Aslam Rao on Saturday visited Lakhodair landfill site, compost plant as well as the workshops at Ferozpur Road and Badami Bagh area

According to the LWMC sources here, during the visit the MD was briefed about the working of Ferozpur Road workshop.

According to the LWMC sources here, during the visit the MD was briefed about the working of Ferozpur Road workshop.

The MD said that maintaining proper cleanliness in provincial capital was top priority of the company.

He appealed to people to cooperate with the LWMC in keeping Lahore neat and clean. He directed the LWMC staff to further improve standard of cleanliness.

During the visit of Lakhodair landfill site and compost plant, the project engineer gave detailed briefing to the MD.

Muhammad Aslam Rao monitored the arrival and departure of vehicles at weighing bridge besides live tonnage of garbage.

