Lahore Waste Management Company takes over charge from ALBayrak, OzPak on expiry of contract

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) took over charge of cleanliness and waste management of the provincial capital from ALBayrak and OzPak after completion of the agreement.

According to sources on Thursday, the seven-year agreement would expire on Jan 31 and the LWMC has halted the routine work of washing the 900-kilometre long roads of the metropolitan.

The waste management company has taken control of the work from both private companies, AlBayrak and Ozpak, in phases. The LWMC has already started routine work regarding mechanical sweeping of the roads but has not shown any initial bearing towards road washing which is likely to be the scenario for much longer time.

The dust and dirt on city roads has become a major concern for citizens.

Director General Operations for LWMC Sohail Anwar said that routine work for mechanical sweeping has now shifted from private companies.

Meanwhile, four private companies AlBayrak, OzPak, MS Popular Goods and West Buster have contacted the LWMC for the waste management contract, but still no agreement has been finalised.

A new contract for the management of 936,277-ton waste of the city is expected in Rs 2 billion in few days.