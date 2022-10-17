Lahore Waste Management Company taking effective measures to ensure best sanitation situation in city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is taking effective measures to ensure the best sanitation situation in the city of Lahore.

According to LWMC sources here on Monday, as per the instructions of LWMC Chief Executive Officer Munir Hussain Chopra, mechanical sweeping and washing is being conducted across the city in the night shift.

Along with the cleaning of roads across the city, special washing and cleaning of pedestrian bridges is also being carried out.

For night shift cleaning operation, more than 300 workers and more than 90 vehicles have been deputed.

Munir Hussain Chopra said that in order to maintain the beauty of the city of Lahore and provide a clean environment to the citizens in the early morning, LWMC is conducting cleaning operations in three shifts. LWMC's hardworking staff and cleaning vehicles are engaged in performing their duties in all areas of the provincial capital.

Instructions have also been issued to the managers of all areas to monitor the cleaning operation themselves, he added.