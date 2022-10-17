UrduPoint.com

Lahore Waste Management Company Taking Effective Measures To Ensure Best Sanitation Situation In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Lahore Waste Management Company taking effective measures to ensure best sanitation situation in city

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is taking effective measures to ensure the best sanitation situation in the city of Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is taking effective measures to ensure the best sanitation situation in the city of Lahore.

According to LWMC sources here on Monday, as per the instructions of LWMC Chief Executive Officer Munir Hussain Chopra, mechanical sweeping and washing is being conducted across the city in the night shift.

Along with the cleaning of roads across the city, special washing and cleaning of pedestrian bridges is also being carried out.

For night shift cleaning operation, more than 300 workers and more than 90 vehicles have been deputed.

Munir Hussain Chopra said that in order to maintain the beauty of the city of Lahore and provide a clean environment to the citizens in the early morning, LWMC is conducting cleaning operations in three shifts. LWMC's hardworking staff and cleaning vehicles are engaged in performing their duties in all areas of the provincial capital.

Instructions have also been issued to the managers of all areas to monitor the cleaning operation themselves, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Company Vehicles All Best

Recent Stories

France, Mexico Request UNSC Meeting on Ukraine on ..

France, Mexico Request UNSC Meeting on Ukraine on Friday - Source

13 minutes ago
 Govt. transfers compensation amount to NDMA for pa ..

Govt. transfers compensation amount to NDMA for payment to flood victims: NA tol ..

13 minutes ago
 Musk Says Russia Would Rather Use Nukes Than Lose ..

Musk Says Russia Would Rather Use Nukes Than Lose Crimea

15 minutes ago
 Tajikistan Looking Into Reports of Its Nationals' ..

Tajikistan Looking Into Reports of Its Nationals' Complicity in Belgorod Terror ..

15 minutes ago
 Iranian Foreign Ministry Denies Reports of Exporti ..

Iranian Foreign Ministry Denies Reports of Exporting Missiles, Drones to Russia

15 minutes ago
 VC FUUAST thanks Edhi Foundation for delivering re ..

VC FUUAST thanks Edhi Foundation for delivering relief goods to flood victims

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.