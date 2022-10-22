UrduPoint.com

Lahore Waste Management Company Taking Steps To Control Harmful Effects Of Smog

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2022 | 08:48 PM

Lahore Waste Management Company taking steps to control harmful effects of smog

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is ensuring comprehensive measures to control harmful effects of smog in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is ensuring comprehensive measures to control harmful effects of smog in the city.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer Ali Anan Qamar called an important meeting regarding anti-smog activities on Saturday.

LWMC Operations General Manager Dr Kamran and Operations Deputy General Manager Bilal Ashraf briefed about the operational working and activities of enforcement wing.

The LWMC operation teams were ensuring daily mechanical sweeping of 805 km long roads, while daily mechanical washing of 43 km long roads.

As many as 41 challans were issued while taking action against the burning of waste.

13 FIRs were filed against those involved in the crime of burning garbage, while fines of Rs 168,000 were also imposed.

LWMC CEO Ali Anan Qamar said that the process of scraping and mechanical sweeping was also going on at the entrance and exit points of Lahore, while water was being sprinkled on the entrances and exits of Lahore to control the dust.

It had been directed to take strict action against those who burn garbage followed by the strict monitoring of hotspot areas.

Ali Anan said that all resources were being utilized by LWMC to provide a smog-free environment to Lahorites. He appealed to citizens to follow precautionary measures to control smog.

Related Topics

Lahore Water Company Bilal Ashraf All

Recent Stories

Spanish soccer star Garcia 'glad to pay more tax t ..

Spanish soccer star Garcia 'glad to pay more tax to help out'

58 seconds ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results

RugbyU: French Top 14 results

59 seconds ago
 Cricket: England v Afghanistan scoreboard

Cricket: England v Afghanistan scoreboard

1 minute ago
 Tennis courts to play key role in promotion of ten ..

Tennis courts to play key role in promotion of tennis among youth: minister

1 minute ago
 1.48m children to be administered polio drops: DC

1.48m children to be administered polio drops: DC

9 minutes ago
 The realme C25Y is the Ultimate Budget-Friendly So ..

The realme C25Y is the Ultimate Budget-Friendly Solution to Your Everyday Needs

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.