Lahore Waste Management Company taking steps to maintain cleanliness of Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company is taking a number of positive steps to maintain cleanliness of the city.

According to LWMC sources here on Thursday, Company's CEO Ali Anan Qamar is monitoring the performance of the anti-littering squad and special teams in the field.

CEO LWMC Ali Anan Qamar visited Jail Road, Canal Road, and GT Road to review the cleaning arrangements.

Ali Annan Qamar said that all the resources are being utilized for the best cleaning arrangements in Lahore.

Canal Road is being made litter-free by the anti-littering squad and special teams, he added. He further said that LWMC operation teams are ensuring cleanliness in the city in three shifts.

The CEO also reviewed the sanitation arrangements at Mughalpura, Dharampura, the Beijing Underpass, and Ghurki Hospital Road.

He directed the relevant staff to improve scraping on both sides of GT Road and Batapur Road.