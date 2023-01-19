UrduPoint.com

Lahore Waste Management Company Taking Steps To Maintain Cleanliness Of Lahore

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2023 | 11:31 PM

Lahore Waste Management Company taking steps to maintain cleanliness of Lahore

Lahore Waste Management Company is taking a number of positive steps to maintain cleanliness of the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company is taking a number of positive steps to maintain cleanliness of the city.

According to LWMC sources here on Thursday, Company's CEO Ali Anan Qamar is monitoring the performance of the anti-littering squad and special teams in the field.

CEO LWMC Ali Anan Qamar visited Jail Road, Canal Road, and GT Road to review the cleaning arrangements.

Ali Annan Qamar said that all the resources are being utilized for the best cleaning arrangements in Lahore.

Canal Road is being made litter-free by the anti-littering squad and special teams, he added. He further said that LWMC operation teams are ensuring cleanliness in the city in three shifts.

The CEO also reviewed the sanitation arrangements at Mughalpura, Dharampura, the Beijing Underpass, and Ghurki Hospital Road.

He directed the relevant staff to improve scraping on both sides of GT Road and Batapur Road.

Related Topics

Lahore Jail Company Road Beijing All Best

Recent Stories

Masdar’s WiSER Annual Forum explores plans to bo ..

Masdar’s WiSER Annual Forum explores plans to boost women’s leadership in cl ..

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host UNCTAD’s World Investment Foru ..

Abu Dhabi to host UNCTAD’s World Investment Forum in October

2 minutes ago
 UAE Gender Balance Council&#039;s 7th Global Gende ..

UAE Gender Balance Council&#039;s 7th Global Gender Circle discusses positive im ..

3 minutes ago
 UN Needs Additional $20Mln to Take Care of Rusting ..

UN Needs Additional $20Mln to Take Care of Rusting Oil Tanker Off Yemen Coast - ..

2 minutes ago
 Israeli Foreign Minister Accepts Ukrainian Counter ..

Israeli Foreign Minister Accepts Ukrainian Counterpart's Invitation to Visit Kie ..

2 minutes ago
 Russian Frozen Assets to Fund Ukraine's Reconstruc ..

Russian Frozen Assets to Fund Ukraine's Reconstruction - European Council Presid ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.