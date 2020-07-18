UrduPoint.com
Lahore Waste Management Company To Start Cleanliness Campaign From Monday

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 10:05 PM

Lahore Waste Management Company to start cleanliness campaign from Monday

To ensure best cleanliness in the city prior to Eid ul Azha, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) will start one week cleanliness campaign in the provincial capital from coming Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :To ensure best cleanliness in the city prior to Eid ul Azha, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) will start one week cleanliness campaign in the provincial capital from coming Monday.

According to LWMC spokesman on Saturday, the purpose of the campaign was to ensure proper and equal cleanliness in all areas of the city.

During this drive cleanliness arrangements would be ensured in the surroundings of all public and private hospitals in the city, at all main roads and crossings, in all markets, outside all public offices and parks, in the surroundings of all main Mosques, churches and graveyards and in the cattle markets established in the city, he added.

LWMC Managing Director Muhammad Aslam Rao said that company was committed to ensuring neat and clean environment in the city.

He said that before coming Eid ul Azha extraordinary cleanliness measures would be made in the city to facilitate people. Complaints of people would be resolved on priority basis, he added.

