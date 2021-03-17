UrduPoint.com
Lahore Waste Management Company Workers Get Prizes

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 11:56 PM

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) CEO Imran Ali Sultan Wednesday visited Fort Road Ravi Town and distributed cash prizes among the field workers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) CEO Imran Ali Sultan Wednesday visited Fort Road Ravi Town and distributed cash prizes among the field workers.

The CEO also chaired a meeting to review the pace of work on the drive to clean the city. GM operations Sohail Anwar Malik, Head of Communication department Jamil Khawar, Manager Operations followed by the other officials were also present there.

Sanitary worker Jabar from Zone-1, Riaz from Zone-2 and Riaz Masih from Zone-3 got the cash prize.

On the occasion CEO stated that LWMC staff has always performed exceptionally and the workers are the real asset of the organization.

He added that the department has also made some decisions for the welfare of workers and new uniforms, shoes and jackets will be procured for them. More than 900 new vehicles will also be procured to ensure the best cleanliness services in the city.

He also listened to the issues faced by the workers and said that the all relevant issues raised like special incentive, health coverage, increase in salary, delay in salary will be resolved on priority.

LWMC workers have been working tirelessly even during Covid-19 and lift more than 5500 tons of waste on daily basis.

