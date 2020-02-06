Lahore Waste Management Compnay MD reviews cleanliness work in different areas of city

Lahore Waste Management Compnay (LWMC) Managing Director Rao Imtiaz Ahmad on Thursday visited different areas of the city and reviewed cleanliness arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Lahore Waste Management Compnay (LWMC) Managing Director Rao Imtiaz Ahmad on Thursday visited different areas of the city and reviewed cleanliness arrangements.

According to LWMC sources here, the MD visited Thokar Niaz Baig, Sabzazar and Allama Iqbal town whereas LWMC General Manager Operations reviewed the cleanliness work at Wagha Town and Shalimar Town.

The LWMC MD said that all managers, deputy managers and assistant managers must ensure proper cleanliness work in their respective zones, sources added.

He directed to focus on the cleanliness work in narrow streets besides interior areas of the provincial capital.

Sources further said the MD also directed the officers including GM Operations, Senior Managers to conduct daily visits to different areas in the city to monitor the ongoing cleanliness work and submit report in this regard as well.