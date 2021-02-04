UrduPoint.com
Lahore Witnesses Huge Traffic Mess Due To Security Of South African T20 Squad

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 7 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 11:59 AM

Lahore witnesses huge traffic mess due to security of South African T20 squad

The roads leading to and from Lahore's Qaddafi Stadium have been choked due to hours long traffic mess as the police and traffic sergeants have put barriers on the roads to divert traffic to alternative roads for security reasons.

LAHORE: (UrduPooint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 4th, 2021) Huge traffic mess is on all the roads of the provincial capital leading to Qaddafi Stadium due to security reasons of the South African T20 Squad.

Busses, mini-trucks, cars and motor-bikes all are struck on the roads passy by Qaddafi Stadium. The centre point of the traffic mess is Muslim Town round--which is the major road junction for the traffic going to and coming from Kasur. Similarly the traffic entering the centre from western side of Canal road as well as the eastern side is badly stuck.

The Traffic police has badly failed to manage the traffic. Neither the citizens have been informed about using alternative roads nor has any advisory been issued in this regard to avoid such huge traffic mess.

A video clip on the latest situation showed by a citizen the other side of the canal road where bumper to bumber traffic was jammed.

"It is nothing but mismanagment," an eldery man who was riding the bike lashed out at the traffic managers.

"We are stuck here due to their failure. Where we can go now," he roared. A child was also accompanying him during this mess.

The Sirens of the ambulances have doubled the pain for the people stuck there as they could not find way to hospitals to take the patients for emergency medical care.

"It's responsbility of the traffic policy. But unfortunatley there are not in sight anywhere here," said another man who was driving a pick-up.

"A picket should be set up at a reasonable distance to guide people to use alternative roads to avoid such mess," he suggested, adding that but the traffic mess did not care.

