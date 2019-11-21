The Global air quality index (AQI) rankings by the United States (US) AirVisual had projected Lahore as the most polluted city with highest particulate matter of 2.5 microns commonly PM 2.5 ratio of 245 US AQI while Delhi the worst polluted capital had declined to second with 198 USAQI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The Global air quality index (AQI) rankings by the United States (US) AirVisual had projected Lahore as the most polluted city with highest particulate matter of 2.5 microns commonly PM 2.5 ratio of 245 US AQI while Delhi the worst polluted capital had declined to second with 198 USAQI.

The data updated by the US AirVisual revealed that PM 2.5 recorded in Lahore was 195.3micrograms per cubic meter (mg/m) whereas in Delhi PM2.5 had been reported as 147mg/m.

The data projections clearly indicated recent fire incidents to be occurred due to open garbage burning in both the metropolises, however, it merits mention here that section 144 had been imposed by the authorities in Lahore.

The AirVisual data was collected from government air quality monitoring stations and private contributors whereas in case of remote or data scarce regions satellite projections with humidity ratio and weather forecast estimated air quality data was generated.

The PM2.5 ratio in Gujranwala was 252 US AQI which was noted to be 201.5 mg/m of the particulate matter proliferating in the air which left the ambient quality very unhealthy for all groups.

The Federal capital's air quality had been recorded moderate with 84 US AQI which was PM2.

5 28.1 mg/m whereas a day earlier the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) available data showed he highest ratio of suspended particulate matter PM2.5 equal to 171 USAQI with 95.69 mg/m.

World Health Organization (WHO) in its reports have claimed air pollution to cause huge number of premature deaths. PM 2.5 has been found hazardous pollutant which could penetrate into human blood through lungs cells.

The daily ambient air quality report of the federal capital by EPA, the 24 hours average ratio of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and Sulphur dioxide (SO2) were 33.83 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/ m) and 24.73 mg/m respectively against the respective National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) of 80 mg/m and 120mg/m.

The EPA data was recorded by calibrated air quality monitors fixed at particular positions with proper readings. However, concentrations of PM2.5 during the day and evening times were recorded slightly high, whereas the overall ambient air quality of the federal capital was not healthier this day.

Any other data from any source presenting ambient air quality of Islamabad was neither verified nor approved by the PAK-EPA, the report said.