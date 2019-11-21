UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore World's Most Polluted City With Increased Particulate Matter

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 07:42 PM

Lahore World's most polluted city with increased particulate matter

The Global air quality index (AQI) rankings by the United States (US) AirVisual had projected Lahore as the most polluted city with highest particulate matter of 2.5 microns commonly PM 2.5 ratio of 245 US AQI while Delhi the worst polluted capital had declined to second with 198 USAQI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The Global air quality index (AQI) rankings by the United States (US) AirVisual had projected Lahore as the most polluted city with highest particulate matter of 2.5 microns commonly PM 2.5 ratio of 245 US AQI while Delhi the worst polluted capital had declined to second with 198 USAQI.

The data updated by the US AirVisual revealed that PM 2.5 recorded in Lahore was 195.3micrograms per cubic meter (mg/m) whereas in Delhi PM2.5 had been reported as 147mg/m.

The data projections clearly indicated recent fire incidents to be occurred due to open garbage burning in both the metropolises, however, it merits mention here that section 144 had been imposed by the authorities in Lahore.

The AirVisual data was collected from government air quality monitoring stations and private contributors whereas in case of remote or data scarce regions satellite projections with humidity ratio and weather forecast estimated air quality data was generated.

The PM2.5 ratio in Gujranwala was 252 US AQI which was noted to be 201.5 mg/m of the particulate matter proliferating in the air which left the ambient quality very unhealthy for all groups.

The Federal capital's air quality had been recorded moderate with 84 US AQI which was PM2.

5 28.1 mg/m whereas a day earlier the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) available data showed he highest ratio of suspended particulate matter PM2.5 equal to 171 USAQI with 95.69 mg/m.

World Health Organization (WHO) in its reports have claimed air pollution to cause huge number of premature deaths. PM 2.5 has been found hazardous pollutant which could penetrate into human blood through lungs cells.

The daily ambient air quality report of the federal capital by EPA, the 24 hours average ratio of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and Sulphur dioxide (SO2) were 33.83 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/ m) and 24.73 mg/m respectively against the respective National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) of 80 mg/m and 120mg/m.

The EPA data was recorded by calibrated air quality monitors fixed at particular positions with proper readings. However, concentrations of PM2.5 during the day and evening times were recorded slightly high, whereas the overall ambient air quality of the federal capital was not healthier this day.

Any other data from any source presenting ambient air quality of Islamabad was neither verified nor approved by the PAK-EPA, the report said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Delhi Islamabad Weather Fire Gujranwala United States All From Government Blood

Recent Stories

Bayanat, Collins Aerospace partner to develop cutt ..

16 minutes ago

Sports equipment distributed among 15 UCs in Tehsi ..

4 minutes ago

Supreme Court regularise 2150 WWB employees

4 minutes ago

Haseeb ur Rehman successfully defends P.hD thesis

4 minutes ago

Pakistan's energy sector has $130 bln investment p ..

4 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Raza Hasan takes ei ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.