Lahore Youth Festival Logo Tour To Various Educational Institutions In Full Swing
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The process of Lahore Youth Festival Logo Tour to the various educational institutions is in full swing.
The float, on the third day of Logo Tour, was warmly welcomed by the students of NCA and Crescent Model school.
An awareness seminar regarding the Youth Festival was also organized in these educational institutions on this occasion. The students actively participated and inquired about the Lahore Youth Festival. The students also gave their suggestions about the festival and also expressed their determination by taking part in festival. Students also took selfies and made pictures with the float and logo.
