Lahore Youth Festival Set For Nov 8-10
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2024 | 12:10 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid-bin-Maqsood announced that the Lahore Youth Festival 2024 will take place from November 8 to 10.
This announcement was made during a meeting convened to discuss the organization of various events for the festival. Responsibilities have been assigned to key departments including the district and cantonment administration, the Sports Department, the Metropolitan Corporation of Lahore (MCL), the Traffic Police, and the District Police.
The festival will feature several exciting events. Notably, a 30-kilometer cycling race is scheduled for November 9, while an 11.3-kilometer marathon will run from Arfa Karim Tower to Fortress Stadium on November 10. Additionally, a fun race of 3.9 kilometers will commence at Fortress, traversing Server Road, Aziz Bhatti Road, and Shami Road, and will conclude back at Fortress.
Commissioner Zaid-bin-Maqsood emphasized the importance of ensuring robust security and traffic management throughout the festival.
He instructed all involved departments to facilitate effective municipal arrangements. A briefing regarding rescue operations highlighted that Rescue 1122 will have emergency and ambulance vehicles positioned along the race routes, ensuring the safety of participants and spectators.
Moreover, camps will be established at the start and finish points of the events, with branding displayed along the loops.
The Commissioner urged all relevant departments to prioritize security, traffic, and municipal arrangements in the event areas.
The Lahore Youth Festival aims to promote youth engagement through sports and cultural activities, fostering community spirit and participation across the region.
Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, Lieutenant Colonel Fahd, CTO Lahore Ammara Athar, DG Punjab Sports board Pervez Iqbal, SSP Security Muhammad Abdul Wahab, Lahore Cantonment Board Secretary Hasnain Bhaleer, DG PFA Asim Javaid, and MCL CO Shahid Khatia attended the meeting.
