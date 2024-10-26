Open Menu

Lahore Youth Festival Set For Nov 8-10

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Lahore Youth Festival set for Nov 8-10

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid-bin-Maqsood announced that the Lahore Youth Festival 2024 will take place from November 8 to 10.

This announcement was made during a meeting convened to discuss the organization of various events for the festival. Responsibilities have been assigned to key departments including the district and cantonment administration, the Sports Department, the Metropolitan Corporation of Lahore (MCL), the Traffic Police, and the District Police.

The festival will feature several exciting events. Notably, a 30-kilometer cycling race is scheduled for November 9, while an 11.3-kilometer marathon will run from Arfa Karim Tower to Fortress Stadium on November 10. Additionally, a fun race of 3.9 kilometers will commence at Fortress, traversing Server Road, Aziz Bhatti Road, and Shami Road, and will conclude back at Fortress.

Commissioner Zaid-bin-Maqsood emphasized the importance of ensuring robust security and traffic management throughout the festival.

He instructed all involved departments to facilitate effective municipal arrangements. A briefing regarding rescue operations highlighted that Rescue 1122 will have emergency and ambulance vehicles positioned along the race routes, ensuring the safety of participants and spectators.

Moreover, camps will be established at the start and finish points of the events, with branding displayed along the loops.

The Commissioner urged all relevant departments to prioritize security, traffic, and municipal arrangements in the event areas.

The Lahore Youth Festival aims to promote youth engagement through sports and cultural activities, fostering community spirit and participation across the region.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, Lieutenant Colonel Fahd, CTO Lahore Ammara Athar, DG Punjab Sports board Pervez Iqbal, SSP Security Muhammad Abdul Wahab, Lahore Cantonment Board Secretary Hasnain Bhaleer, DG PFA Asim Javaid, and MCL CO Shahid Khatia attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Sports Punjab Cycling Vehicles Road Traffic Marathon November Rescue 1122 Event All From Race

Recent Stories

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

6 minutes ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

6 minutes ago
 G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

11 minutes ago
 Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds w ..

Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM

6 minutes ago
 Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual int ..

Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..

6 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwa ..

Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat

13 minutes ago
Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation ..

Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..

13 minutes ago
 President strongly condemns attack on mosque in La ..

President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat

13 minutes ago
 PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrd ..

PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrdom while fighting against terr ..

23 minutes ago
 DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, invest ..

DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, investment cooperation

47 minutes ago
 UN rights expert calls for recognition of sexual v ..

UN rights expert calls for recognition of sexual violence as torture to strength ..

47 minutes ago
 Trump, Harris tied for popular vote in latest poll ..

Trump, Harris tied for popular vote in latest poll on presidential election; Mus ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan