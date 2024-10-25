Lahore Youth Festival Trials Kick Off
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2024 | 06:54 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The 100-meter girls' trials for the Lahore Youth Festival Athletics were held, featuring participants from 28 universities across Lahore.
Director General Sports Punjab, Pervez Iqbal, attended the event as the chief guest. "The strong turnout of athletes in the 100-meter trials is highly encouraging," said DG Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal. He further shared that the Lahore Youth Festival will feature a total of eight games, and winning athletes will receive cash prizes amounting to 8 million rupees.
The final competitions of the Lahore Youth Festival are scheduled to take place from November 8 to 10 at Forts Stadium. Highlighting the enthusiasm and dedication shown by the athletes during the trials, Pervez Iqbal expressed his optimism about the festival’s impact.
Additionally, the Khelta Punjab Games are set to take place, featuring players from 116,000 clubs across Punjab. The DG Sports Punjab emphasized that this will be the largest sports event at the club level in Punjab's history.
Present at the trials were Dr. Muhammad Kaleem, Director of Administration; Yasmeen Akhtar, Director of Sports; Rana Nadeem Anjum, Director of Youth Affairs; along with directors of sports from the 28 participating universities.
Meanwhile, Khadija Imran from Lahore College for Women University secured the first position in the trials. The second, third, and fourth positions were taken by Malaika, Hooriya, and Nida Karim from Punjab University, respectively. Urooj Shehzad and Azwa Iqbal from Superior University were also selected, along with Vania Fahad from Garrison College and Areesh Saeed from Lahore school of Economics.
Director General Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal congratulated all the athletes who succeeded in the trials and hoped that they will work harder to win more accolades for their colleges and universities as well as for their province and the country.
