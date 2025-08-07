Lahore Zoo, Safari Park Ready To Welcome 12 Giraffes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2025 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) An ambitious initiative to bring in large exotic animals for Lahore Zoo and Safari Park has now been finalized. Following a large consignment of 12 giraffes from South Africa that will soon reach Pakistan. In this connection, talks are underway with the airline to bring the giraffes directly to Lahore.
Lahore Zoo Director Mudassar Hassan told APP that upon arrival, the giraffes would be kept in quarantine
for at least 15 days and would be examined. Out of the 12 giraffes, 9 would be transferred to Safari Zoo,
while 3 to Lahore Zoo.
He said the Punjab government had released funds of Rs 135 million for the project.
In 2018, three giraffes were imported from South Africa for the Lahore Zoo.
Mudassar Hassan further informed that cases of importing other large animals and elephants for the
Safari Zoo were also being followed up.
It is worth mentioning here that the import of major species — besides 12 giraffes, three rhinos
(one for the Zoo and a pair for the Safari), and one male hippopotamus for the Zoo — has been
delayed temporarily.
Recent Stories
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with retired senior officers from Dubai Police
UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team arrives in China to participate in World Games Cheng ..
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives global recognition for nursing excellence
Arada awards AED618 million construction contract for Anantara Sharjah Resort, R ..
Members of Security, Safety, Crisis Management Leaders Programme explore UAE's e ..
Abdulaziz bin Humaid chairs first meeting of Investment Attraction and Promotio ..
FANR’s Board of Management Meeting spotlights Barakah operations, strengthens ..
Sharjah Ruler establishes Sharjah Hospitality Group
Games of Future 2025 launches line-up of 11 phygital disciplines
Space42 delivered resilient performance with net profit of USD 53 million in H1
Sharjah Ruler establishes, organises Child Safety in Emirate
Sharjah Ruler establishes, organises Sharjah Family Development
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Cabinet extends services of COVID-19 Health Technicians, support staff2 minutes ago
-
Pak Navy seizes huge cache of narcotics in joint operation in Pasni2 minutes ago
-
Lahore Zoo, Safari Park ready to welcome 12 giraffes2 minutes ago
-
Senator Hafiz Abdul Karim condemns terrorist attacks in Mastung, Jacobabad2 minutes ago
-
AKF’s “Bano Qabil” program celebrated12 minutes ago
-
Rangers, Police arrest street crime suspect in joint operation12 minutes ago
-
Balochistan under severe impact of climate change: Naseem-ur-Rehman12 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar for actionable, targeted measures to restore financial sustainability of energy sector22 minutes ago
-
Security put on high alert across Kalat in connection with Independence Day22 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of factory fire incident, ordered immediate steps to save lives32 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz calls for national policy to address Pakistan’s rapid population growth42 minutes ago
-
CJP reaffirms commitment to strengthening district Judiciary, legal infrastructure in Karachi42 minutes ago