Lahore Zoo, Safari Park Ready To Welcome 12 Giraffes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2025 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) An ambitious initiative to bring in large exotic animals for Lahore Zoo and Safari Park has now been finalized. Following a large consignment of 12 giraffes from South Africa that will soon reach Pakistan. In this connection, talks are underway with the airline to bring the giraffes directly to Lahore.

Lahore Zoo Director Mudassar Hassan told APP that upon arrival, the giraffes would be kept in quarantine

for at least 15 days and would be examined. Out of the 12 giraffes, 9 would be transferred to Safari Zoo,

while 3 to Lahore Zoo.

He said the Punjab government had released funds of Rs 135 million for the project.

In 2018, three giraffes were imported from South Africa for the Lahore Zoo.

Mudassar Hassan further informed that cases of importing other large animals and elephants for the

Safari Zoo were also being followed up.

It is worth mentioning here that the import of major species — besides 12 giraffes, three rhinos

(one for the Zoo and a pair for the Safari), and one male hippopotamus for the Zoo — has been

delayed temporarily.

