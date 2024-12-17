(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The air quality in the provincial capital worsened further on Tuesday, with the highest AQI exceeding 400 and the average reaching 261, falling into the "very unhealthy" category

According to data from IQAir, the PM2.5 concentration in the city was 37.

2 times higher than the World Health Organization's annual guideline for PM2.5 levels.

The most polluted areas included Chattha Park Shahdara (AQI 409), Hiking & Mountaineering Club GCU (378), Polo Ground Cantt (340), Near Ada Plot on Raiwind Road (338), Valancia Town (314), WWF-Pakistan (297), and the CERP Office in Gulberg (292).