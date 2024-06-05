Open Menu

Lahore's Annual Plantation Target Increased To 5 Million Plants: DG PHA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2024 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Muhammad Tahir Wattoo on Wednesday said that Lahore's annual plantation target has been raised from 1 million to 5 million plants.

  Speaking to a private news channel, he said that this decision aims to address the rising air pollution and heatwave issues in the city.

  We aim to meet this target within one year to improve air quality and increase oxygen level in the Lahore city.

He said, "Next year, we have set an additional target of 20.

5 million plants, with 10.5 million of those being planted in Lahore city only."

  He highlighted that billions of rupees were being invested in producing these plants in nurseries.

  "We need to increase the tree cover by 20% to help reduce temperature," he said.

  He said that global warming is a pressing reality, adding that the PHA's goal is to plant as many trees as possible in the big cities like Lahore.

