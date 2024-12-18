The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Lahore continued to worsen, with the average AQI reaching 300, classified as "very unhealthy," while the peak value soared above 500

According to IQAir data, the PM2.

5 concentration in the city was 45 times higher than the World Health Organization's annual guideline for PM2.5 levels.

The most polluted areas included Askari 10 (507), Polo Ground Cantt (493), Pakistan Engineering Services (DHA Phase V) (433), Zacky Farms Burki Road (433), CERP Office near Mini Market Gulberg (386), Phase 8 DHA (373), WWF-Pakistan (366), Syed Maratib Ali Road (356), the US Consulate (350), and Tufail Road near Rahat Bakery (344).