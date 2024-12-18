Open Menu

Lahore's AQI Continues To Worsen

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2024 | 11:03 PM

Lahore's AQI continues to worsen

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Lahore continued to worsen, with the average AQI reaching 300, classified as "very unhealthy," while the peak value soared above 500

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Lahore continued to worsen, with the average AQI reaching 300, classified as "very unhealthy," while the peak value soared above 500.

According to IQAir data, the PM2.

5 concentration in the city was 45 times higher than the World Health Organization's annual guideline for PM2.5 levels.

The most polluted areas included Askari 10 (507), Polo Ground Cantt (493), Pakistan Engineering Services (DHA Phase V) (433), Zacky Farms Burki Road (433), CERP Office near Mini Market Gulberg (386), Phase 8 DHA (373), WWF-Pakistan (366), Syed Maratib Ali Road (356), the US Consulate (350), and Tufail Road near Rahat Bakery (344).

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Polo Road Gulberg WWF-Pakistan Market Mini

Recent Stories

Lahore & Karachi Bar Associations Condemn FIRs Aga ..

Lahore & Karachi Bar Associations Condemn FIRs Against Senior Journalist Harmeet ..

21 minutes ago
 DEWA’s Green Hydrogen project reduces over 40 to ..

DEWA’s Green Hydrogen project reduces over 40 tonnes of CO2 emissions in trans ..

36 minutes ago
 IHC postpones hearing on Asad Qaiser's petition

IHC postpones hearing on Asad Qaiser's petition

5 minutes ago
 UAE chairs meeting to develop performance of speci ..

UAE chairs meeting to develop performance of specialised Arab organisations

36 minutes ago
 Media key role in advanced era of digital informat ..

Media key role in advanced era of digital information technology: Governor Baloc ..

5 minutes ago
 Standing committee reviews "The Digital Nation Pak ..

Standing committee reviews "The Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2024"

3 minutes ago
Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $500 million sustainability- ..

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $500 million sustainability-linked loan financing bond by ..

51 minutes ago
 UCI Mobility and Bike City Forum 2024 kicks off i ..

UCI Mobility and Bike City Forum 2024 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 ECC reviews summary for subsidy on urea import

ECC reviews summary for subsidy on urea import

3 minutes ago
 SBP launches new version of eCIB System

SBP launches new version of eCIB System

3 minutes ago
 Lahore's AQI continues to worsen

Lahore's AQI continues to worsen

3 minutes ago
 IGP takes immediate measures to address police emp ..

IGP takes immediate measures to address police employees' welfare concerns

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan