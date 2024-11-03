Lahore's AQI Reaches Unprecedented Levels
Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Smog reigns in the city of gardens, Lahore is still number one among the most polluted cities in the world.
Air pollution in Lahore soared on Sunday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) briefly reaching an “unprecedented” level of over 1,000 despite the Punjab government intensified efforts and a “green lockdown” in the city.
Data from a global air quality monitoring platform, AQI, showed air quality at 1,067 between 8am and 9am on Sunday. It was the highest in the world.
The average level of smog in the provincial capital has also crossed the alarming level, making Lahore's mean air quality index 650.
Apart from this, the smog has increased to an alarming level in Multan also, due to which citizens have common complaints of breathing problems and eye irritation.
In terms of air pollution, the Indian city of Delhi is number two. The American space agency NASA has released an aerial image in which it can be seen that smog has intensified due to the burning of crop residues in Indian bordering regions.
Medical experts have instructed citizens to wear masks and do not leave their homes unnecessarily.
