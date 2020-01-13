UrduPoint.com
Lahore's Charm & Food Awestruck New British High Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 08:03 PM

Lahore's charm & food awestruck new British high commissioner

British High Commissioner Christian Turner on Monday showed his deep appreciation for the historic and cultural uniqueness of Lahore, saying visiting the ancient city was like seeing a hundreds of years of shared history

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :British High Commissioner Christian Turner on Monday showed his deep appreciation for the historic and cultural uniqueness of Lahore, saying visiting the ancient city was like seeing a hundreds of years of shared history.

Turner, who recently presented his credentials to the president on January 9, tweeted after his visit to the City of Gardens by equating a famous Punjabi proverb with a saying of an 18th century English writer.

"Jinnay Lahore nahi wekh-e-ya, aou jamiya nahi" reminds me of Samuel Johnson's "if you are tired of London...", he wrote.

"Lahore, consider me born!," High Commissioner Turner said, in reference to the quote meaning the life was anew when someone visited this ancient city.

Christian Turner also shared a photograph of authentic Lahori cuisine showing Chicken Karahi, Seekh kebabs and other side condiments including mint yogurt sauce.

The high commissioner earlier visited other cities of Pakistan including Rohtas Fort near Jhelum, built by Sher Shah Suri in 1541 and also one of the UNESCO world heritage sites.

He also visited the mausoleum of Quaid e Azam in Karachi to pay his respects to Pakistan's founding father, and tweeted that he was "truly impressed by his vision of tolerant and inclusive Pakistan and the splendid architecture of his mausoleum."

