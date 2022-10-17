UrduPoint.com

Lahore's Master Plan 2050 Approved

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2022 | 07:25 PM

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Monday approved Lahore's master plan-2050 and also consented to a one-window operation facility for expatriate Pakistanis in LDA's housing schemes while chairing LDA governing body meeting

Now, overseas Pakistanis would be able to purchase plots from LDA in one day as the plot's transfer facility would be provided to them on the same day.

Consultant Master Planning David gave a detailed briefing on Lahore Master Plan-2050.

Economic development, regional strategy and other issues were also discussed.

Senior Minister Aslam Iqbal, Provincial Adviser Aamir Saeed Raan, former principal secretary GM Sikandar, Vice Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood, parliamentarians including Sadia Sohail Rana, Malik Mukhtar Ahmad, Muhammad Atif, Aamir Riaz Qureshi, Tariq Sana Bajwa, secretaries, members of the governing body, DG LDA, MD WASA and others attended the meeting.

The CM said that the investment of expatriates was being secured, adding that no bureaucratic snafu would be allowed to disturb them. He directed to materialize the Shahdara plan for starting the construction work.

Pervaiz Elahi said the residential needs of growing population would be taken into consideration in the master plan and those living in suburbs would be provided with the same facilities, as the city-dwellers, to reduce the burden in Lahore, he added.

He said that a large-scale planting would be done to establish buffer zones, adding that the public transport system would also be developed on modern lines. Alongside this, interchanges and flyovers would be constructed to ease movement, he maintained.

Instead of acquiring more agricultural lands, multi-storey building culture should be promoted, he added.

It was also approved to construct the overhead bridge for motorcyclists in Azadi Chowk and the construction of a flyover and underpass to make Akbar Chowk signal free.

Amendments in LDA Building and Zoning Regulation 2019 were also approved. It was further approved to negotiate with the parties to acquire land in Johar Town, Mouza Chak Mozing and resolve disputes in LDA Avenue-1.

The constitution of a development sub-committee was also approved for LDA schemes.

Parliamentarians would also be included in the committee.

It was agreed to resolve the unresolved issues in Mouza Kharak, Khyber Block Allama Iqbal Town, Gulshan Ravi according to the judicial and legal orders.

The extension of payment period for LDA Avenue-1 arrears and the lifting of moratorium on development work for TEPA were approved.

Regularization of pending plots in Johar Town and the LDA governing body's previousmeeting decisions were also approved.

