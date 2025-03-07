Open Menu

Lahore’s Safari Zoo To Be Refurbished Within 15 Days

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2025 | 12:55 AM

Lahore’s Safari Zoo to be refurbished within 15 days

Punjab Wildlife authorities have decided to close the Lahore Safari Zoo for 15 days, starting March 11, for essential maintenance and repairs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Punjab Wildlife authorities have decided to close the Lahore Safari Zoo for 15 days, starting March 11, for essential maintenance and repairs.

According to the Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department official sources, the ongoing work for the improvement of the Safari Zoo will be completed within the stipulated time so that the zoo can be reopened to the public before Eid.

It has been decided to close the Safari Zoo for 15 days from March 11. In this regard, all necessary steps will be completed within 15 days and the Safari Zoo will be opened to the public in a better condition.

During this period, maintenance activities will be carried out to improve the zoo's infrastructure and ensure a better experience for visitors.

They further informed APP that along with the repair and construction work, a complete medical examination of all the animals in the zoo will also be carried out to ensure their health.

During the closure of the Safari Zoo, the administration will ensure that the animals are provided with the best care and facilities, they said, adding, it should be noted that improvement works are carried out in the Safari Zoo from time to time so that a suitable environment for the animals and better entertainment facilities for the public can be provided.

Recent Stories

Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme ..

Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme in Pakistan

14 minutes ago
 Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes o ..

Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid to G ..

44 minutes ago
 European rocket aims for first commercial launch a ..

European rocket aims for first commercial launch after delays

3 minutes ago
 Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury

Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury

2 hours ago
 Lahore’s Safari Zoo to be refurbished within 15 ..

Lahore’s Safari Zoo to be refurbished within 15 days

3 minutes ago
 Police salute graves of 2 martyrs on their death a ..

Police salute graves of 2 martyrs on their death anniversary

3 minutes ago
Shoaib Akhtar feels CPL will connect overseas Paki ..

Shoaib Akhtar feels CPL will connect overseas Pakistanis with their roots

4 minutes ago
 Reiffel, Illingworth appointed on-field umpires fo ..

Reiffel, Illingworth appointed on-field umpires for ICC CT final

4 minutes ago
 SBP to announce the Monetary Policy on Monday

SBP to announce the Monetary Policy on Monday

4 minutes ago
 NA body reviews PSDP schemes for the FY-25-26, dir ..

NA body reviews PSDP schemes for the FY-25-26, directs local residents should be ..

11 minutes ago
 Women’s week celebration inaugurates at GC Unive ..

Women’s week celebration inaugurates at GC University

11 minutes ago
 KP Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afrid ..

KP Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi directs for practical steps ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan