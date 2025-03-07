Lahore’s Safari Zoo To Be Refurbished Within 15 Days
Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2025 | 12:55 AM
Punjab Wildlife authorities have decided to close the Lahore Safari Zoo for 15 days, starting March 11, for essential maintenance and repairs
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Punjab Wildlife authorities have decided to close the Lahore Safari Zoo for 15 days, starting March 11, for essential maintenance and repairs.
According to the Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department official sources, the ongoing work for the improvement of the Safari Zoo will be completed within the stipulated time so that the zoo can be reopened to the public before Eid.
It has been decided to close the Safari Zoo for 15 days from March 11. In this regard, all necessary steps will be completed within 15 days and the Safari Zoo will be opened to the public in a better condition.
During this period, maintenance activities will be carried out to improve the zoo's infrastructure and ensure a better experience for visitors.
They further informed APP that along with the repair and construction work, a complete medical examination of all the animals in the zoo will also be carried out to ensure their health.
During the closure of the Safari Zoo, the administration will ensure that the animals are provided with the best care and facilities, they said, adding, it should be noted that improvement works are carried out in the Safari Zoo from time to time so that a suitable environment for the animals and better entertainment facilities for the public can be provided.
