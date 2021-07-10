(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :The students from various Universities of Lahore, spent a day with the Army at Lahore Garrison.

The programme was specifically organised to enlighten students on routine functioning of Pakistan Army, its organisation and defence capability, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The students evinced keen interest while riding on Tanks and armoured vehicles.

They also praised the state of morale, commitment and professional competence of the Pakistan Army.