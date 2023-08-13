Open Menu

Lahore's Suburbs Chosen For Botanical Garden

Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Lahore's suburbs chosen for botanical garden

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Under the guidance of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, the government has taken a principled decision towards creating a botanical garden in the suburban area of Rakh Jhok, situated near Lahore.

This collaborative effort between the government and the private sector aims to establish a state-of-the-art botanical garden.

A tree house and a class house would be established in botanical garden. One of the standout features of the botanical garden would be the Butterfly Garden, which is set to host a diverse array of butterfly species.

Moreover, the Bird Sanctuary within the garden's confines would provide a haven for hundreds of bird species, adding to the garden's ecological significance.

By embarking on the initiative, the government envisions a reduction in environmental pollution, the establishment of the botanical garden stands as a testament to the commitment towards greener and more sustainable urban spaces.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Government

Recent Stories

USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; ..

USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; programme

59 minutes ago
 Ducab forms Youth Council to support UAE’s natio ..

Ducab forms Youth Council to support UAE’s national agenda to empower young ta ..

59 minutes ago
 Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll ..

Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll hits 93

1 hour ago
 UAEPL reviews regulation amendments for 2023-24 se ..

UAEPL reviews regulation amendments for 2023-24 season

2 hours ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

2 hours ago
 Dubai Police arrest 49% of drug-related suspects a ..

Dubai Police arrest 49% of drug-related suspects across UAE during Q2&#039;23

2 hours ago
2023 Dubai Performing Arts Programme to begin 20th ..

2023 Dubai Performing Arts Programme to begin 20th August

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2023

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

11 hours ago
 RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-eve ..

RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-ever German Super Cup

17 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr wit ..

Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr with King Salman Club Cup

19 hours ago
 Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 sm ..

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 smart transactions in H1 2023

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan