LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Under the guidance of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, the government has taken a principled decision towards creating a botanical garden in the suburban area of Rakh Jhok, situated near Lahore.

This collaborative effort between the government and the private sector aims to establish a state-of-the-art botanical garden.

A tree house and a class house would be established in botanical garden. One of the standout features of the botanical garden would be the Butterfly Garden, which is set to host a diverse array of butterfly species.

Moreover, the Bird Sanctuary within the garden's confines would provide a haven for hundreds of bird species, adding to the garden's ecological significance.

By embarking on the initiative, the government envisions a reduction in environmental pollution, the establishment of the botanical garden stands as a testament to the commitment towards greener and more sustainable urban spaces.