Lahore's Traffic Better Than In 81 Developed Cities: CTO

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 06:24 PM

Lahore's traffic better than in 81 developed cities: CTO

The establishment of City Traffic Police force has improved Lahore traffic and today Lahore's traffic was better than that in 81 developed cities

The establishment of City Traffic Police force has improved Lahore traffic and today Lahore's traffic was better than that in 81 developed cities.

City Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Capt (Retd) Liaquat Ali Malik said this during a ceremony of the City Traffic Police, held here on Monday to celebrate completion of 13 years of the force.

Despite harsh weather, noise, pollution and ill-mannered behaviour of some citizens, well-educated traffic policemen still give their best to facilitate commuters and keep the traffic flow smooth, he said. The CTO directed wardens to perform their duties dedicatedly.

On the occasion, traffic officials also cut a cake to celebrate the anniversary of the force.

SP Traffic City Division Mohammad Hamad Raza Qureshi and Wardens, Lady Wardens, Traffic assistants attended the ceremony.

