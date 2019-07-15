UrduPoint.com
Lahori Man Sentenced For Doing Second Marriage Without First Wife’s Consent

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 01:54 PM

Lahori man sentenced for doing second marriage without first wife’s consent

The punishment was given upon the complaint of first wife Shamim Bibi.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 15th July, 2019) A man in Lahore landed himself in trouble for performing second marriage without the permission of first wife.

First wife Shamim Bibi moved the court against her husband who married another woman without her consent.

According to details, the judicial magistrate sentenced the man to jail for 11 months besides a fine of Rs5 million.

The punishment was given upon the complaint of first wife Shamim Bibi.

Expressing satisfaction over the court decision, she said that this is still a less punishment.

The woman had in her petition stated that her husband cheated on her and performed second marriage. She said that the husband did not take a permission letter from her.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had made it mandatory to obtain permission from reconciliation council for second marriage.

Following the hearing of a case against second marriage of a man, IHC said in its decision that despite permission from first wife for second marriage, it will be mandatory to obtain permission from reconciliation council. If a person enters into second marriage by obtaining permission from his first wife but reconciliation council refuses permission to him then he will be liable to be punished on second marriage.

The court observed that under Muslim Family Laws Ordinance-1961, second marriage without permission by a man will render him liable to punishment and fine.

