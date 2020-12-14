UrduPoint.com
Punjab Parliamentary Secretary Sardar Aon Hameed Dogar Monday declared Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM)Lahore public meeting a flop show, saying, the Lahoriites rejected the narrative of 11-party alliance

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Parliamentary Secretary Sardar Aon Hameed Dogar Monday declared Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM)Lahore public meeting a flop show, saying, the Lahoriites rejected the narrative of 11-party alliance.

Talking to media persons here, Dogar said that nation has shown maturity by rejecting the opposition hue and cry because they were well aware the hollowness of opposition's claims.

He added the people know the opposition parties assembled only to save the looters and the looted resources of the people.

Sardar Aon Hamees Dogar said the people have welcomed Imran Khan sensing that they have now an honest leadership after decades of wait.

He said the opposition was unable to digest the ongoing progress of the country under PTI government. The PDM was imposing its personal agenda on the people disregarding totally the risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the opposition's political drama was doomed to fail. He said PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz has expressed anger over low participation of people in Lahore public meeting at a party meeting, adding that it clearly indicated that 'Lahore Jalsa' was a flop show.

