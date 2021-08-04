UrduPoint.com

Lahorites Asked To Celebrate I-Day By Planting Trees

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 07:04 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Jawad Ahmad Qureshi distributed free saplings to citizens for monsoon tree plantation under "Plant for Pakistan campaign" at Liberty Chowk here on Wednesday.

According to PHA spokesperson, Director Headquarters Mudassar Ijaz and other PHA officers were present.

On the occasion, PHA DG Jawad Ahmad Qureshi said the people of Lahore should play their role to celebrate Independence Day by planting sapling.

He said that under the Plant for Pakistan campaign, 50,000 free plants had been distributed among citizens.

He said that tree planting was a national and religious obligation of people, adding that the people of Lahoreshould support PHA in planting as many trees as possible to make the environment pollution free.

