Lahorites prove they satisfied with Imran Khan, Punjab govt: Asif Nakai

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Communications and Works Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai on Monday said that by not attending the public meeting, the people of Lahore had proved that they were satisfied with Imran Khan and the Punjab government.

In his statement, the provincial minister said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) members were happy to address the small crowd, adding that this meeting could not be compared with Imran Khan's Lahore public meeting.

He said that "Zinda Dilan e Lahore" had rejected the politics of so-called political activists.

Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai said the elements that were spreading chaos in the country could not longer deceive the people, adding that those who were stealing people's money and making properties abroad were now appealing for support from the people.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a ray of hope for the people therefore the people elected him as Prime Minister.

He asserted that rejected leaders were screaming for NRO.

He mentioned that when they were in power, they put public issues behind their personal interests and focused on looting money.