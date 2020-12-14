Lahorites reject negative politics of PDM: Mian Farrukh Habib

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf central leader and Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib on Monday said that people of Lahore had rejected negative politics of PDM and proved that they had full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf central leader and Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib on Monday said that people of Lahore had rejected negative politics of PDM and proved that they had full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to media persons, he said that people of Lahore had decided to stay away from the PDM agenda and failed their meeting. 'Zinda Dilan-e-Lahore' buried politics of the opposition, he said. Therefore, the PDM should now repent of negative politics, he added.

He said that one player had beaten 11 players. It was impossible for opposition to fill Minar-e-Pakistan ground although for this purpose, all the eleven parties begged people, but the people of Lahore rejected them.

He said that PDM's desire to fill Minar-e-Pakistan ground turned into longing while this Minar-e-Pakistan Park was filled by PTI many times.

He said that now the people could not be hoodwinked by the PDM, adding that after 70 years, the nation got honest leadership in the form of Imran Khan but the opposition was not digesting the country's progress.

He said that the gang of thieves wanted to use people to save their looted money but now it was time to end the politics of looting and plundering.

He said the PDM rally failed in Lahore. PDM's stubbornness for rallies during the corona epidemic was not less than a threat to the lives of the people, he added.

He said that women were the vanguard of PTI and their role in national politics was of special importance. He said the PTI government was providing equal opportunities to females.

He said that the women affiliated with PTI should prepare themselves for the upcoming Local Bodies elections to fulfill the agenda of serving the people by transferring powers at grass root level.

He said the PTI government had played a significant role under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to drag out the country out of economic crisis and this effort would be written in golden words in the history.

He said the PTI government was focusing on resolving public problems in addition to putting the country on path of development and prosperity while the opposition was actually fanning the flames of its protest movement for NRO and risking lives of the people amid corona epidemic to cover up its corruption.