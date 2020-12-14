Lahorites rejected 'hereditary' based politics: Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed

Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development ,Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed said on Monday that people of Lahore showed responsible attitude by rejecting the opposition parties' rally which posed threat to their health due to risk of coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development ,Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed said on Monday that people of Lahore showed responsible attitude by rejecting the opposition parties' rally which posed threat to their health due to risk of coronavirus.

In a statement issued here, he said Lahorites showed least interest to join the ill-advised event organised by many a times tested politicians. He said that Sunday's 'flop show of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)' further exposed the faces of plunderers.

However, Mehmood ur Rasheed invited political workers of the opposition to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), adding that they must break free from hereditary based politics.

"Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is the only party which wants progress and prosperity in the country".