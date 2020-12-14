UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahorites Rejected 'hereditary' Based Politics: Mian Mehmood Ur Rasheed

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 02:38 PM

Lahorites rejected 'hereditary' based politics: Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed

Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development ,Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed said on Monday that people of Lahore showed responsible attitude by rejecting the opposition parties' rally which posed threat to their health due to risk of coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development ,Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed said on Monday that people of Lahore showed responsible attitude by rejecting the opposition parties' rally which posed threat to their health due to risk of coronavirus.

In a statement issued here, he said Lahorites showed least interest to join the ill-advised event organised by many a times tested politicians. He said that Sunday's 'flop show of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)' further exposed the faces of plunderers.

However, Mehmood ur Rasheed invited political workers of the opposition to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), adding that they must break free from hereditary based politics.

"Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is the only party which wants progress and prosperity in the country".

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Progress Sunday Event From Opposition Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Spices exports increased record 4.78%

1 minute ago

Russia registers 27,328 new COVID-19 infections

10 minutes ago

Govt to establish 'Potato Development Council', un ..

2 minutes ago

Japan's symbol of year nods to no-lockdown virus s ..

4 minutes ago

Shopkeepers fined over profiteering in lahore

4 minutes ago

Protection of Overseas Pakistanis' properties, ass ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.