Lahorites to demonstrate a rare show of unity in support of Kashmiris on Sunday: Amirul Azeem

Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Amirul Azeem Wednesday said that the Lahorites will demonstrate a rare show of unity in support of the people of Kashmir on Sunday (October 6).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Amirul Azeem Wednesday said that the Lahorites will demonstrate a rare show of unity in support of the people of Kashmir on Sunday October 6).

Addressing a press conference here at Faisal Chowk, he said that "Save Kashmir March will be attended by thousands.

India will get a clear message on the day that people of Pakistan were standing shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren and ready to go every extent in their support," he added.

He, earlier, along with JI head of Central Punjab chapter Javid Kasuri and Lahore chapter head Zikrullah Mujahid reviewed the arrangements of the Sunday's event which JI was organizing in connection of its Save Kashmir campaign.

He appealed the people to attend the rally on the Mall to demonstrate solidarity with Kashmiris.