Lahorites To Mark Independence Day With Traditional Zeal, Zest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The Lahorites will mark the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan with great national zeal and zest in the Metropolitan City on Saturday.

The day would dawn with special prayers in the mosques for the country's stability and prosperity besides 21-gun salute at the Lahore Garrison.

Special flag hoisting ceremonies would be held at the Governor House, Chief Minister Secretariat, Punjab Assembly, Civil Secretariat, Punjab University and the University of Health Sciences to commemorate the Independence Day.

Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi will preside over the events. National Assembly Opposition Leader Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif will address the flag hoisting ceremony at the PML-N Secretariat.

A befitting guard changing ceremony would be held at the mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal where a smart contingent of Armed Forces will present salute.

Meanwhile, district administration finalized all its celebration activities in coordination with Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) along with the departments of sports, Civil Defence, Social Welfare, educational institutes besides the universities.

The main function of the Independence Day would be held at Hazoori Bagh and the Chief Minister will be the Chief Guest while the Provincial Ministers and parliamentarians will attend the function. Students of schools and colleges and artists will present different national songs.

Similarly, fireworks, Civil Defence rally, thematic illumination of underpasses and roundabouts and a rally would be held by the Parks and Horticulture Authority, MCL, Civil Defence and other departments.

Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Usman on Friday visited Hazoori Bagh to inspect the full dress rehearsal of Independence Day events. The district administration officials briefed the Commissioner about the activities for the main ceremony. He instructed to ensure proper facilities of sitting and cleanliness in the compound besides ensuring strict adherence to the Covid SOPs.

The Lahore education Authority will also arrange different Independence Day activities which include cleanliness in all schools, decoration of schools, lecturer delivery on Pakistan Movement, tree plantation in schools, national songs, debates and quiz competition.

At Wahga border, a befitting ceremony of flag hoisting would be held which would be attended by thousands of citizen from all parts of the country.

Lahore Development Authority DG will hoist national flag at LDA Headquarters on Saturday. Flag hoisting ceremonies would also be held at the Lahore High Court, Central Police Office, hospitals, Punjab University, Engineering University, Lahore College for Women University, Kinnaird College,University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, PTI Punjab Secretariat, Jamat-e-Islami Headquarters Mansoorah, Pakistan Awami Tehrik secretariat, Pakistan Muslim League House and PPP secretariat Faisal Town.

Police following the instruction by the CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar have made foolproof security arrangements across the city.

Leaves of the staff have been cancelled and additional forces have been deployed around the public places and sensitive areas. Traffic police also have made extra ordinary arrangements to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city. Special squads have also been formed to stop youngsters from doing wheelie on roads.

