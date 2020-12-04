Lahorites will show mirror to PDM:CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the Lahorites will show a mirror to the PDM on December 13.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that holding meetings in the prevailing corona situation was enmity with the masses.

Putting the lives of the people at stake was sheer impassiveness and stubbornness, he added.

The opposition's meetings will not bear any fruit nor the nation will forgive them, he stressed.

A transparent leadership like Imran Khan will move the country forward, he concluded.