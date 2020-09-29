Lai Expressway project to be a unique: Commissioner

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 05:42 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Lai Expressway project would be a unique which help eliminate the threat of flash flooding in the city particularly low lying areas, Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood said on Tuesday.

He said that the project worth Rs 61 billion, would be completed under public-private partnership while 16 kilometers long expressway would have four interchanges.

Massive tree plantation would also be carried out along with the Lai Expressway, he said adding, all out efforts would be made to complete the project within shortest possible time frame.

Due to the Expressway, the citizens of twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad would enjoy speedy transportation facility. This project would be constructed in an innovative way to enhance the commercial utility of adjacent areas along with increasing the opportunities of business and employment, he added.

He said, quality of life of the people living around Nullah Lai would be improved after the construction of this project.

The commissioner said that all the necessary matters, requirements and steps were being completed. Different steps would be taken through comprehensive planning for acquiring land and removal of encroachments, he said.

Lai expressway project was a part of the governmental plan to provide modern facilities to the citizens, he added.

He said, the government was finalizing a plan to construct the project so that the residents of twin cities could get rid of traffic problems.

